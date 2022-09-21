Roger Federer says ending career partnering Rafael Nadal would be 'a dream'

Roger Federer has confirmed he will only play doubles at the Laver Cup, and he wants Rafael Nadal to be with him when he does.

Federer will bring down the curtain on his career in London after admitting defeat in his attempt to overcome a knee injury.

That injury, he says, has left him unable to consider playing any singles matches and ended his hopes of playing Basel later this year. However, he hopes to take his place in a doubles match – and he wants his old rival Nadal to be his partner.

"I'm happy and surprised at how good my shots are, but I won't be able to play singles, that was pretty clear beforehand," he told NZZ.

"That's why it was no longer an option to compete at the Swiss Indoors at the end of October. I guess I'll play doubles here on Friday night and that's it.

"Maybe I can play doubles with Rafa, that would be an absolute dream."

Roger Federer has had the kind of career that anyone else could only dream of. He topped the ATP world rankings for more than 300 weeks and won more than 100 titles, including 20 majors.

Even he says he has some ‘small regrets,’ but overall he is incredibly appreciative of what he has been able to accomplish.

"Of course, there're smaller things, but I can't think of any examples,” he said. “I see it as an absolute dream career.

"I had a relaxed childhood. If I had been a bit more professional when I was younger, I might've been more successful. But then I might've burned out earlier because it would have been too serious for me."

