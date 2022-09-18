Roger Federer retirement 'a sad day for tennis,' says Andy Murray

Andy Murray has describe the impending retirement of Roger Federer as a 'sad, sad day' for tennis.

Federer has confirmed he will hang up his racket later this month after a stunning career in which redefined many of the standards in the men's game.

The news comes more than a year after his last match and after a three-year period fighting a knee injury.

Andy Murray certainly has a storied past with Roger Federer. He lost out to the Swiss legend in finals at Wimbledon, the Australian Open and the US Open, but he also won an Olympic final against him.

It's a rivalry he treasures, although he admits that has grown over time.

"I was lucky to get to compete against him in some of the biggest matches, in the biggest tournaments, on the biggest stages in our sport," added Murray, who last played Federer competitively in 2015.

"At the time I probably didn't appreciate it as much, but looking back, it's pretty amazing... It's a sad, sad day for the sport."

Before Roger Federer retires, he has one more appearance at the Laver Cup. Andy Murray cannot play against him in that one as they are teammates for Team Europe, but he is hoping

"Maybe I [will] get the opportunity to share a court with him in doubles or something like that," Murray said of Federer. "That would be really special.

"I don't know how much he will be able to play. I haven't spoken to him about that."

