Roger Federer reveals potential post-retirement plan: 'I always said I would never do that...'

Roger Federer has discussed his future plans following retirement, and he says they could lead him into to commentary box.

Federer will hang up his racket after the Laver Cup after he finally admitted defeat in his three-year battle to overcome a knee injury.

Aside from one brief comeback attempt in the summer of 2021, Federer has not been an active member of the ATP Tour since the 2020 Australian Open, in which he lost in the semi-finals to Novak Djokovic.

Following the Laver Cup this week, he will start to transition into the next stage of his career and, for the first time, he has said that could include a move into the tennis media.

"I never thought I would say this," Federer said, "but six months ago I suddenly thought: commentating on tennis someday.

"Although I always said I would never do that. But so to commentate on some matches at Wimbledon, who knows?"

Federer will play his final ever match on Friday at the Laver Cup where he will partner Rafael Nadal in a doubles clash against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

