Roger Federer to team up with Rafael Nadal in farewell doubles match at Laver Cup

Roger Federer will play his final match alongside Rafael Nadal on Friday night at London’s O2 Arena.

Federer and Nadal, who have a staggering 42 Grand Slams between them, will take on Team World’s Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock at around 9pm in the last match of the day.

The match will mark the end of Federer’s incredible 24-year long career, which saw him bag 20 Grand Slams and win Wimbledon a record eight times along the way. It’s no surprise, then, that it will be an emotional farewell.

‘’I’m not sure if I can handle it all, but I’ll try,” Federer, 41, admitted during a press conference.

‘’This one feels a whole lot different. I'm happy to have him [Nadal] on my team and not be playing against him.

‘’Playing with Rafa feels really different. To be able to do it one more time, I'm sure it will be wonderful and I'll try my very best.

‘’I'll enjoy it, but it will be very hard.’’

Nadal has called it ‘an honour and a real pleasure’ to join forces with the Swiss in what he thinks will be an ‘unforgettable’ match.

‘“One of the most important, if not the most important players in my tennis career, is leaving,” Nadal said.

“At the end, this moment will be difficult. I’m super-excited and grateful to play with him.”

Team Europe, captained by Bjorn Borg, is a force to be reckoned with this year as it also includes 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and 3-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray.

In the day session on Friday, which begins from 1pm, Norway’s Casper Ruud will face Jack Sock and then Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas will go up against Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman.

The first night session on Friday will see Andy Murray make his debut appearance at the Laver Cup and take on Australia’s Alex de Minaur from 7pm.

