'Exactly what I want to see' - Ruthless Jenson Brooksby comments on Borna Coric meltdown

Jenson Brooksby showed no mercy to Borna Coric after the Croatian struggled with frustration during their US Open clash.

Coric, who won Cincinnati just before heading to New York, endured an error-laden afternoon as Brooksby cruised to a 6-4, 7-6, 6-1 win.

At the end of the second set, Coric complained to the umpire telling him: "Every point, literally. It's annoying me a lot.

“I make the so easy mistake and he goes 'Come on!' I understand, I like the fight, I respect it, but it's a bit too much. Every f***ing point."

The Croatian then lost his head at the start of the third set, completely demolishing a racket after another error.

Brooksby, though, admitted that kind of reaction was exactly what he wants to see from an opponent.

“I noticed that definitely,” he said. “It gives you confidence to be able to try and handle those moments better than the other opponents. Just things that I can focus on in my control.

“That's definitely a time if the opponent is frustrated, I can see this is the time to stay focused and stay on him and try to break him down. Whoever that is or whatever situation that is, it's always a good thing to see.

“Yeah, the conditions, it was a little windy today, for sure. It wasn't the best. But from my end, I thought I handled it well.

Jenson Brooksby will now face third seed Carlos Alcaraz on Arthur Ashe in the next round in what is sure to be one of the most highly anticipated matches of the week.

He says he hasn’t yet got a plan for how to been the Spaniard, but he is certainly looking forward to it.

“Yeah, my coach will go over that with me later,” he said. “But, yeah, it's definitely someone I have wanted to play. I'm going to bring in my best.

“It's going to be a good, competitive battle out there. Yeah, it's someone I've wanted to play. I'm really excited to go out there, compete, and, you know, show what I can do.”

