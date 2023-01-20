Sebastian Korda delivers latest Australian Open upset by knocking out Daniil Medvedev

Sebastian Korda pulled off the win of his career by knocking fourth seed Daniil Medvedev out of the Australian Open in straight sets.

The 22-year-old, currently ranked at No. 31 in the world, produced a remarkable level of tennis from the very first point, defeating the Russian 7-6(7), 6-3, 7-6(4).

However Medvedev, a two-time finalist at the Australian Open, was far from his best and struggled to gain any momentum while also receiving medical treatment early on in the match.

Korda wasted no time securing a double-break in the first set to take him into a 4-1 lead, and the American held his nerve when Medvedev recovered to force a tie-break in what was a gruelling 85-minute opener.

A fully in control Korda looked set to bagel the Russian in the third set as he raced into a 4-0 lead but was forced into another tie-break as Medvedev started showing signs of life.

But the tie-break went the way of the American, who closed the match on his fourth match point.

‘’Thanks for the atmosphere and support, you guys were awesome,' Korda told the crowd in his on-court interview.

‘’It was an unbelievable match,” he added.

“I kind of knew what I had to do. I stuck with it even when I was going up and down with the emotions, but I’m thrilled right now, I played amazing, and it was an unbelievable match from me.’’

When the American was asked about his game-plan, he simply replied: ‘Just go for it!’

Korda will now take on Hubert Hurkacz, who defeated Denis Shapovalov earlier in the day, in the fourth round for a place in the quarter-finals.

