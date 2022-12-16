'I have a feeling Serena Williams is going to come back' - former ATP star

Serena Williams has been tipped to make a comeback to tennis due to the manner of her retirement ‘annoying her.’

Williams opted to make the 2022 US Open her last event as a professional and at times she showed some of her old magic.

There was to be no fairytale ending, though, as Ajla Tomljanovic beat her in the third round.

She has teased a return since, saying in September that she ‘always did love Australia’ when asked if she was tempted to extend her career.

Now, former ATP star Tommy Haas has speculated that Serena will want to return due to the level she found in her final tournament.

“Serena had an incredible, long and strong career,” Haas said. “But I have the feeling that she is going to come back and say, 'I'm going to play one more time.'

“She came so close to playing really well again and going far, so I think deep down it really annoys her. She might really be thinking about whether she wants to try again.

“I may be wrong because I'm not that close [to her]," Tommy Haas said.

"It will mostly depend on how it looks mentally, how she feels physically and whether she has the desire to torture herself like that again after achieving so much.

