Serena Williams' former coach: 'Not unrealistic' for Holger Rune to reach world no 1 this year

Serena Williams’ former coach Patrick Mouratoglou says it is ‘not unrealistic’ for Holger Rune to target world number one next season.

Rune had a brilliant season, climbing to a career-high tenth in the rankings and beating Novak Djokovic in final of the Paris Masters at the end of the year.

He also got to the quarterfinals of the French Open to underline his obvious potential, and Mouratoglou believes he has the talent to set himself lofty goals.

"I think everything is realistic," Mouratoglou told Eurosport. "I think if you set limits for yourself, you're not going to get past them anyway, so he's absolutely right to set high goals for himself. It works for him.

"There is no shame in having great ambitions. Holger aims high all the time, but that's also why he is capable of doing great things. He doesn't necessarily set many limits for himself, and if he fulfils his goals, that's great.

"If he doesn't make it, that's okay. He'll put it off for six months, a year, two years, three years, as long as it takes for him to get there.

"I think that depending on your personality, you can experience ambitions as a pressure or, on the contrary, as something that will motivate you enormously. He's someone who likes a challenge, Holger, so I think it makes him feel good.

"World No. 1 next year, is that realistic? Why not. When you can do what he did, anything is possible. Now, it's going to require him to be able to perform like he did in Bercy [at the Paris Masters], all year long, and especially in the Grand Slams and in the Masters 1000, where it counts the most.

"So it's not going to be easy, obviously, but if it were easy to be the best in the world, we'd know already. Is that realistic? It's not unrealistic. It will be extremely difficult, but it is not unrealistic."

