'No one else will deliver a career like Serena Williams has,' says Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios believes Serena Williams is the greatest tennis player of all time – male or female.

Serena will hang up her racket after the US Open to bring the curtain down on a stunning career that has seen her win 23 majors.

That is a total that no one else can currently match in the Open Era, although Rafael Nadal can equal it next month.

Kyrgios, though, does not believe you need look any further than Serena Williams to find the true GOAT of tennis.

“It’s obviously a very special moment for her,” he said. “She’s probably the greatest of all time. Whether or not we see anyone deliver the career that she has, I don’t think that’s possible.”

Serena will play in the night session on Monday against Danka Kovinic and everyone will be aware it could be her last ever match.

Kyrgios is also scheduled to play that night, so he says be won’t be able to watch it. However, he will be hoping everything goes well for Serena regardless of the result.

“I’ll just kind of chill out, follow the score to see what my warm-up is and all that, but that’s for her. I don’t know the amount of emotion she’s dealing with. I couldn’t imagine it.

“It would be so exhausting. Everyone’s talking about it, everybody wanting to know how she feels.”

“I just want her to enjoy the moment. I’m sure she’ll have a lot of nostalgic feelings out there. Hopefully, she wins. I wouldn’t want to see her lose. It would be a pretty cool story if she went out with a great result.”

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.