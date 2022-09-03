'Serena Williams has been so important to tennis - and America,' says Mats Wilander

Mats Wilander hailed Serena Williams as ‘amazing’ after she lost what looks like the final match of her career at the US Open.

Williams lost out to Ajla Tomljanović after a rollercoaster three sets on Arthur Ashe in the third round and, barring a dramatic U-turn, it will bring the curtain down on her amazing career.

It was still a typically defiant performance from Serena Williams, who saved five match points before eventually succumbing to defeat.

And that fighting spirit, according to Wilander, is what Serena will be remembered for above all else.

"Serena has meant so much for tennis and the world, but for America as well,” Wilander told Eurosport.

“I was watching the crowd and there are so many people here that have never been to a tennis match before - they didn’t know what the score was, they were talking through the points – she has just brought tennis to a completely new level and transcended the sport. We are going to remember Serena the person forever.

"Of course, Serena Williams’ serve is absolutely beautiful, but we’re going to remember her mostly for her fighting spirit. Even today she showed it, she refused to go away. Amazing.

"I have to say I am so impressed with the way she went about this whole journey playing these three matches. She clearly doesn’t want to lose but she never got to the point where she was desperate.

“The balance was completely right. She gave people hope she could win the US Open, but then again it was the reality that it doesn’t really matter because we are watching Serena maybe for the last time.

“I am so impressed with not only her greatness, but her spirit. Unbelievable. We’ve seen a lot of players quit, but this is the best retirement I’ve seen by far – if she retires."

