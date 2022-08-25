'Serena Williams is an icon and the greatest player that ever lived,' says John McEnroe

Serena Williams has transcended tennis to become a ‘global icon and superstar’ – as well as the greatest player of all time, according to John McEnroe.

Williams will play her last ever tournament at the upcoming US Open before ‘evolving’ into a different stage of her life.

That has, understandably, seen the tributes start to pour in, and ATP legend McEnroe has joined the chorus singing Serena Williams’ praises.

"You can look at the accomplishments, she has the Grand Slam victories," McEnroe said, “the way that she moves the needle when she plays. It's like Tiger Woods and golf. When she plays, it's a whole different story.

"Off the court, I don't know [her] as well. I know that she's had a lot of difficulties in her life that she talks about in her own documentaries, but she has come out the other end as this icon, global superstar.

"Her story alone, what she represents as someone who's an African-American girl who came from a tough situation and became the greatest player that ever lived.

"What that represents for us, and maybe around the world, is an opportunity that it can happen to anyone potentially."

Williams did not manage to break Margaret Court’s all-time Grand Slam title tally of 24, although that is often an unfair comparison.

In terms of the Open Era, no player has won more majors than Serena Williams. She will get one last chance at Flushing Meadows to win another, and McEnroe hopes she goes out on a real high.

"Hopefully she'll enjoy it,” he said. “Serena is like Roger [Federer] - she's not going there to lose first round.

"She's played four matches [recently] and lost three of them, so that's not what Serena wants. With all due respect to Cincinnati and Toronto, she wants to try to do something at the [US] Open. That's what matters.

"I think that she realised, 'look, I've got to get out in the court, feel it, go through those emotions that you feel on a court so that by the time I get to New York, I'll be at least somewhat comfortable with where I'm at, and I can do my thing'.

"The younger players are sticking with her now thinking 'maybe she's not moving quite as well, now the pressure is not quite the same'. So that's something she's going to have to overcome as well as being consistently in points.

"But the bottom line is that people are going to be pulling for her big time. She will be in the night matches and should probably play night every time as long as she's in the tournament - it would be nice to see her make some type of nice run."

