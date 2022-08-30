Serena Williams opens up on 'hard decision' to retire after extending career at US Open

Serena Williams beat Danka Kovinic at the US Open to extend her career by another match at least before admitting her struggle with her decision to retire.

Williams will bring the curtain down on her incredible career after the US Open, meaning any match could now be her last.

That is something the crowd on Arthur Ashe was certainly aware of as they produced an electric atmosphere in support of the 23-time major winner.

She responded in kind as she played some of her best tennis in some time, with her first serve particularly impressive.

That was enough to overpower a resilient Kovinic before eventually easing to a 6-3, 6-3 win.

An emotional tribute led by Billie Jean King and Oprah Winfrey then followed before Serena Williams took to the microphone herself.

"First of all thanks, I didn't expect any of this," Serena said on court. "I always have to do the best that I can. I have always felt so comfortable here.

"The crowd was crazy! It really helped pull me through. I was really pumped. I thought 'I got this'."

"It has been such a hard decision because I think when you are passionate about something it is always hard to walk away.

"I have been trying to decide what to do. I love this game because it keeps you fit - and that's a bonus.

"I think now's the time. I have a family and there's other chapters in life. I call it evolution.

"It's like Serena 2.0. I will still be crazy, I'll still be intense. I'll still be around."

"I just want people to think how hard one tried and it is so important to give your all no matter what obstacles you face.

"I have had ups and downs but no matter what you are going through out there, I just want people to be inspired.

"I am from Compton, California - and I made it."

Serena will also play doubles with sister Venus Williams at the US Open, so it still won’t be quite the end even if she loses in the second round against Anett Kontaveit, the second seed.

"We are laying it all out here. It will be fun playing doubles with Venus and I am really look forward to it."

"I look forward to waking up and not running to the court, and I just want to be a good mum to Olympia. I am just Serena and I feel I just blend in with the crowd sometimes.

"Just keep coming out and supporting me while I am here."

