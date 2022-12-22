'Signs are good!' - Andy Murray expecting much improved 2023 season

Andy Murray says the ‘signs are good’ for a good 2023 season after he beat Jack Draper at the Battle of the Brits exhibition.

Draper is the biggest tennis talent to come out of British men’s tennis since Murray, and he gave the former world number one a brilliant match in Glasgow.

Murray eventually won it 6-2, 1-6, 12-10 to pull Scotland level with England in the tournament, and he is hopeful he can make some serious progress next year after ramping up his training routine during the off-season.

"I wish [I could go on for ever in tennis], unfortunately that's not going to happen,” Andy Murray said after the match.

"I have put in a lot of hard work, it's the hardest I've worked in a long time these last couple of months.

"I need to keep going because it's not perfect yet, but the signs are good."

Dan Evans beat Aidan McHugh 6-4, 6-2 earlier in the day to give England a 1-0 lead before Murray’s intervention, but the three-time Grand Slam winner knows that Draper came to within a whisker of giving Scotland a mountain to climb at the exhibition event.

Asked how he managed to pull off the victory, Murray replied: "Will to win, fighting for every point, chasing every ball down, came up with some part-luck, part-skill shots at the end, a few of them came off.

“[It was an] unbelievable ending, I've not played many tie-breaks like that before.”

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.