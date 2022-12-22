Sloane Stephens: ‘Tennis has given me so much… I’d love to give back and give people those same opportunities’

Sloane Stephens has acknowledged how difficult it is to become a professional tennis player and wants to use her platform to help young people break into the sport.

The 2017 US Open champion expressed her gratitude to the sport for providing her with opportunities that she wouldn’t have had otherwise, such as meeting presidents and travelling the world.

Stephens has enjoyed a very successful career, bagging one Grand Slam and seven WTA singles titles along the way, and has been ranked as high as No. 3 in the world.

Stephens launched the Sloane Stephens Foundation in 2013 when she was just 20 years old and the foundation has helped approximately 10,000 students and provided around 50,000 hours of tennis lessons so far.

‘’I always say tennis has given me such an incredible opportunity to do all these amazing things,’’ Stephens said in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. ‘’I’ve met presidents. I’ve traveled the world. Tennis has been my vehicle for that.

‘’I’ve always loved to work in my community and I’d love to give back and give people those same opportunities.

‘’Tennis is a very hard sport to get into. You need a racket. You need courts. You need coaches. It discourages a lot of parents and kids.

‘’Tennis has given me so much—and being able to offer that to someone’s child through sport and education is really important.’’

Stephens is currently preparing for the start of the new season in 2023 which will begin in Auckland at the WTA 250 ASB Classic which runs from January 2-8.

