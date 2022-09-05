Frances Tiafoe caused a huge US Open shock by dumping Rafael Nadal out of the US Open in the fourth round.

Nadal came into the tournament searching for a record-extending 23rd major, but he has struggled all tournament following the abdominal tear he sustained at Wimbledon.

Tiafoe appeared to sense the opportunity, and he was aggressive and explosive in front of a partisan crowd on Arthur Ashe.

The pair exchanged blows throughout, but it was Tiafoe who enjoyed the bigger moments and he came out a deserved 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 winner.

“I played unbelievable tennis but something special happened today,” Tiafoe said. “He’s one of the greatest players of all time! I’ve had problems before, I didn’t have the maturity in these big matches. I’m feeling in a better place now.”

"Honestly when I first came on the scene I wasn't ready for it mentally and mature enough.

"I've been able to develop and I have great team around me. With you guys, it's been great.”

Frances Tiafoe will now face Russian Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals after he eased past world number nine Cameron Norrie.

“I’m not thinking about my next match now. Today’s an unbelievable day."

The early exit leaves Rafael Nadal now reliant upon Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud failing if he is to return to world number one next week.

Should Alcaraz reach the US Open final, he will become the youngest male world number one in history, unless he loses to Casper Ruud there.

