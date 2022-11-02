Stan Wawrinka criticised by Holger Rune camp following 'baby' accusation

Stan Wawrinka was just being a 'bad loser' when he accused Holger Rune of being 'a baby,' according to the Danish youngsters' mother.

Rune got the better of three-time major winner Wawrinka at the Paris Masters this week, although the match ended in a salty confrontation at the net.

Wawrinka told Rune at the net after match point: “My advice to you is that you stop acting like a baby on court."

It was picked up by the TV cameras and it was not the first time the Danish teenager has had his maturity called into question, either.

At the French Open, Casper Ruud claimed Holger Rune was making up lies about his locker room conduct, saying: “I don’t know Holger personally, but I have seen on TV that sometimes there can be a lot of drama.

"He’s young and new, so that’s excusable, but when you’re on a big stage, it might be time to grow up a bit.”

However Rune's agent and mother, Aneke Rune, has hit back at Wawrinka, telling him he should be more focused on his own conduct than anyone else's.

"It is hard to imagine that a sportsman like Stan would have said that," Aneke Rune told TV2.

"Then he would come across as an uncommonly bad loser. Holger has only mentioned that he wished him well with the results of the past weeks."

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.