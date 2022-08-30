Stan Wawrinka ready to fight for his career but admits: 'I'm getting closer to the end'

Stan Wawrinka says he is not ready to quit tennis yet, although he knows the end of his career is approaching – and a little faster than he would hope.

The former three-time Grand Slam winner suffered a frustrating end to his US Open campaign on Monday as he retired hurt from his first round match against Corentin Moutet.

The 37-year-old was two sets down when he decided to call time on the match with an apparent leg injury. It is the latest blow to a player who is only just back from a year out of the game after surgery, but he insists he is not ready to give up yet.

“Yeah, of course if I talk about myself, I'm getting closer to the end,” Wawrinka admitted to the press after his match. “That's for sure.

“I was injured for more than a year. It took me a while to feel much better physically and tennis-wise. I still love the game and want to compete a bit longer before stopping.

“For me as much as I enjoy and love what I'm doing, I want to keep going a little bit for sure. I will need to have some results too, because you cannot just keep being on tour and losing.

“But I see that I'm playing and feeling better. Even if I'm not winning yet, I know I will be back winning matches soon. That's for sure.

“Yeah, I know that I'm closer to the end. That's for sure. It's a reality. I will never be able to play as well as I did in my career, because I'm getting older, but I believe that I still have some good and big results in me, and that's why I keep gonna fight a little bit.”

Stan Wawrinka is a former US Open champion, with him beating Novak Djokovic in the final to win the 2016 title.

