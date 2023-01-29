Stefanos Tsitsipas ‘couldn’t be more excited’ despite Australian Open loss

Stefanos Tsitsipas sees no ‘reason to be affected’ by his loss to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final and is ‘looking forward’ to the coming season.

Tsitsipas suffered a crushing 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) defeat in what was the second Grand Slam final of his career.

It was a anti-climax to what had been a stellar fortnight for the 24-year-old who has produced some of his best ever tennis throughout.

It would be easy to dwell on the negatives following such a disappointing end to his quest for his first major, but Tsitsipas revealed that he ‘couldn’t be more excited’ for the future as he put the experience down as a ‘step forward’.

‘’There are definitely things that I can improve and get better at, given the circumstances today,’’ Tsitsipas said during his press conference.

‘’But I don't think there's any reason for me to be affected by today's loss.

"It is a step forward. I'm looking forward to scoring more points during this season, making bigger results, fighting for bigger trophies.

"I very much enjoy the way I play, my attitude on the court, my mental stability, my concentration levels.

"There's still a little bit more to add to the whole structure of my game. I couldn't be more excited to be heading towards that path."

The Greek spoke highly of Djokovic, the man who has now denied him two Grand Slam titles, noting how important he is as a role model to the younger players.

‘’There's nothing that I could have extracted more for today. I did everything possible," he added.

"Novak is a player that pushes you to your limits. I don't see this as a curse. I don't see this as something annoying.

"This is very good for the sport, to have competitors like him, to have champions like him.

"He's very important for us that want to get to his point one day.’’

