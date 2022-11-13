Stefanos Tsitsipas ‘determined and privileged’ to fight for World number one spot

Stefanos Tsitsipas says it would mean a lot to achieve his boyhood dream of becoming world number one but he is not going to let that pressure stop him from enjoying the ATP Finals.

Tsitsipas has been a top ten player consistently since March 2019, but he has never reached higher than world number three, where he currently sits now.

With the ATP Finals due to start today, there is a chance he can take the top spot from Carlos Alcaraz, who has had to withdraw due to injury.

However, to do so, would require a clean-sweep of results, winning all five matches in the tournament and taking all possible 1500 points.

"I'm actually very determined and extremely privileged to be in a position to be fighting for the World No. 1 spot, because it's always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid to be crowned World No. 1," Tsitsipas told ATP Media.

"It would definitely mean a lot. It's an amazing thing to accomplish something like this. I'm going to try to be relaxed, enjoy the process of it, not think too much of the destination, but the journey is the one that matters the most.

“In this case, playing good tennis and enjoying myself out on the court is much more important than obsessing over that World No. 1 title, which might come now or come later. It's more of a marathon than a sprint."

The 24-year-old has won the tournament before, on his debut in 2019, however this year, an undefeated run will be harder than ever.

Alongside Tsitsipas in the red group are former winners Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev as well as Andrey Rublev.

If he manages to defeat those in the round-robin, he will have to face the winners of the green group which includes Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz.

"It's not meant to be easy, is it?" he said with a laugh.

"These kinds of events you don't get very often during the year. It's the only event of the year that's so demanding, where the intensity is so high.

“Regardless of who you're going to be drawn with, it just simply doesn't matter. All these players can play, We're quite even.

"Until we go out on the court, it's the psychology that you put out there, it's the hard work that you have to instil to get a good result and [make sure] nothing falls out of place."

While the Greek admitted nerves about possibly reaching the number one ranking contributed to his first-round exit at the US Open, he says he has a fresh mindset and is full of confidence.

"I'm feeling very good with my body and my game," said Tsitsipas.

"I'm glad to be here fighting for something prestigious in this type of an event. I've earned my spot playing consistent tennis throughout the entire year with good results on pretty much all surfaces.

“It turned out better than I thought it would, and I'm happy now, sitting in this chair, being part of the eight best players in the world."

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.