Stefanos Tsitsipas hails Novak Djokovic as the ‘greatest to have ever held a tennis racquet’

Stefanos Tsitsipas was gracious in his defeat in the Australian Open final to who he believes is the greatest tennis player of all time.

Tsitsipas had the immeasurable challenge of taking on nine-time Melbourne champion Novak Djokovic in his own backyard and the 35-year-old dominated the match for a 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) win over the Greek.

For Tsitsipas, it was a disappointing end to a fortnight of hard work, with the loss marking his second defeat in a Grand Slam final, having lost his first final also to Djokovic at the 2021 French Open.

Despite the heartache, Tsitsipas still took the time to congratulate his opponent for all his success while hailing him as the ‘greatest to have ever held a tennis racquet.’

"Novak, I don’t know what to say," Tsitsipas said after the match.

"It speaks for itself, what you have achieved so far. It is all in the numbers.

"Our tennis upbringing was very similar. I admire what you have done for our sport, and I think you make me a better player. I have worked my whole life to play these kinds of matches.

"Novak is the greatest to have ever held a tennis racquet.

‘’I would like to thank you for pushing our sport so far. It deserves someone like you, pushing everyone involved to the max.''

The 24-year-old vowed to not let the loss deter him from his goal of achieving his first Grand Slam title as he promised to come back and ‘work harder.’

"It is not easy to lose a Grand Slam final, but I am always willing to come back and work harder.

"I am extremely privileged to get to do this for a living. The Greek fans make me feel at home here."

