Stefanos Tsitsipas outlines how he plans to become a force in 2023

Stefanos Tsitsipas says he needs to improve his consistency at Grand Slams if he is going to be able to realistically take the next step in his career.

Tsitsipas is the world number four but he is yet to win a major, although he has four semi-finals and a final to his name.

His biggest problem has been becoming a regular threat at the majors, with 2022 illustrating what he needs to change.

He started the year by reaching the Australian Open semi-finals and then got to the fourth round in Roland Garros. He was unable to get past the third round at Wimbledon though and suffered a first-round exit at the US Open.

“I am a hard worker, I believe in what I do and I have the physical capacity to make it happen,” Tsitsipas said when asked about his chances of winning his maiden major in 2023.

Tsitsipas has had to build his ranking on volume of events rather than maximum ranking points from majors.

No man won more matches during 2022 and he went to Turin with an outside chance of ending the year as world number one.

He, though, believes improving his consistency at the majors is now key to being able to manage his schedule better and reach the next level.

“I just want to be more consistent in the Grand Slams,” he explained. “I'm not asking to win them all, but if I could win consecutive semi-finals, finals and titles in the Grand Slams, I would be very satisfied. I see the opportunities there.

“There's a lot of room for improvement. The season was difficult and very exhausting. Somehow I managed to be the winningest player (won most matches on the ATP Tour) of the year despite not quite performing at the Grand Slams.

“I even told my agent that I wanted to play as many events as possible. He was right to warn me that it would not be easy on the body, although I was prepared and had to make up for wasted points. I drove my tennis very fiercely, made many finals and got to fight for number one.”

If that is going to happen, though, he knows what shot will likely unlock the Grand Slams for him.

"If I am able to return 95 percent of the second serves deep, even 75 percent of my opponents' first services, I can do great things in 2023," he said.

“My serve is much better and looser. I have a great return that has gone well in practice, but not in its best version in games. I can add more pressure when I return and not overthink it.

“I need to push more and I have to be aggressive on the first ball."

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.