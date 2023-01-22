Stefanos Tsitsipas survives in five to reach Australian Open quarter-finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas is through to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the fourth time in his career after a lengthy battle against Jannik Sinner.

The third seed, now the highest ranked man left in the tournament, fended off the Italian for a 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3 victory.

Tsitsipas’s quest for a maiden Grand Slam title was hanging in the balance as Sinner made a comeback to take the third and fourth set, but with the re-emergence of his first serve, the Greek dug deep and closed out the match after exactly four hours.

‘’It was a long match, guys,” Tsitsipas said during his on-court interview.

“I felt like I spent an entire century on this court playing tennis. It felt so long. What a great night. That was superb. A ‘ripper’ as they say here.

‘’It’s not easy, you know. I had an unbelievable opponent on the other side of the court playing incredible tennis in the third and fourth set.

‘’I stayed really calm, just like Mr Rod Laver used to do in his day. I feel my face burn from the effort… I may need to jump in the Yarra river.’’

When asked if he changed up his game-plan as he was forced into a deciding set, Tsitsipas revealed that releasing up his arm completely changed the way he was playing.

‘’I think that I just released my arm a little bit, released my wrist on the serve,” he said.

“That helped me a lot to generate more power and accuracy, something that I wasn’t doing before. It completely changed the way I approached this match.’’

Tsitsipas will now take on the unseeded Jiri Lehecka in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

