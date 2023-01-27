Stefanos Tsitsipas takes down Karen Khachanov to reach first final in Melbourne

Stefanos Tsitsipas will have a second chance at a maiden Grand Slam title after defeating Karen Khachanov for a place in the Australian Open final.

Though he was unable to close it out in straight sets, Tsitsipas recovered quickly after dropping the third set and squandering two match points for a 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 victory over the Russian in three hours and 21 minutes.

Standing in the way of his first major will be either nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, who Tsitsipas lost to in the 2021 French Open final, or American Tommy Paul.

After the match, the 24-year-old revealed what it meant to him to be in the position that he is in and just how long he has had to wait to get there.

‘’I first watched Marcos [Baghdatis] do it years ago, playing in the final on this court [in 2006], and I dreamed of doing that one day, against the best players in the world,” said Tsitsipas.

“I’m happy with the fight I put up, it brings back memories of when I was a kid and cheering at the TV. Unfortunately, it didn’t go his way, but he’s always in our hearts and will forever be one of my favourite players.

“I thought of how hard I’ve worked to get to this position. I wasn’t able to [seal the match] in the third set, but I was extremely close. If you stick around, dedicate yourself even more, it pays off well. Having that ambience in the background, when you’re hitting the ball well, it’s so rewarding.

‘’I feel blessed for the fact I am able to play tennis at this level. I have wanted to put Greek tennis on the map and me and Maria [Sakkari] have done that.

"Coming from a small country like Greece I am so grateful I get support like this. I would never have thought I would have been treated so well here. I am in the final now, let's see what happens.’’

Tsitsipas revealed that it is a ‘childhood dream’ to become the world No. 1 in men’s tennis and is ultimately what all of his hard work is for.

‘’I like that number. It's all about you, it's singular, it's one,’’ Tsitsipas added.

‘’These are the moments I am working hard for to be able to play in finals like this. It's a Grand Slam final and I am fighting for that number one spot. It's a childhood dream.

‘’I am close and I am happy that this is coming in Australia, a place of significance for me. Let's do it guys, let's go.’’

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.