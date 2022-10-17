Sue Barker chooses her GOAT from Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Former BBC Wimbledon presenter and 1976 French Open champion Sue Barker has weighed in on the everlasting debate on who the greatest tennis player of all time is between Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

The trio, known as the ‘Big Three’, have dominated tennis for the past 20 years, winning an astonishing 63 Grand Slams between them.

The GOAT debate has surfaced once again following Federer’s retirement last month.

The Swiss tennis legend bowed out from professional tennis with 20 Grand Slam titles, which is one behind Djokovic and two behind Nadal.

Despite coming third in the race for the most Grand Slams, Barker believes it is Federer who is the greatest of all time due to his elegant playing style and the influence he has had on the sport.

‘’We have been blessed to watch this incredible era of the sport and all three of these great players will be remembered as greats of the game,’’ Barker said.

‘’Djokovic might well end up with the most Grand Slam titles and what Nadal has achieved at the French Open with his 14 titles is just incredible.

‘’But I look at the way they play and Roger Federer made the game look so easy. Also, the role model he was to kids and his popularity around the world is second to none. He has been voted the most popular player for 20 years in a row.

‘’We were so lucky to have him playing until he was 40 and, for me, I would still say at the moment that Roger is the best for everything he stands for and what he has given the sport.

“I was very fortunate to be part of the Parade of Champions on middle Sunday at Wimbledon this year and Roger came over to take part. We didn’t know he was coming until half an hour before so it was very exciting.

‘’Then at the end, John McEnroe made a special presentation to me as it was my last year with the BBC and I was blubbing. Roger looked at me and reminded me of the time I made him cry on Centre Court when he won Wimbledon for the first time and it was a lovely moment.’’

