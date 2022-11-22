Taylor Fritz: 'I absolutely feel like I belong in the top ten'

Taylor Fritz says he has proven to himself that he ‘belongs’ among the tennis elite after a truly breakthrough season on the ATP Tour.

The US number one has won a maiden Masters this season as well as breaking into the top ten for the first time. That led to a first appearance at the ATP Finals, where he impressed again in getting to the semi-finals.

He also helped Team World to a first success at the Laver Cup and reached the last eight at Wimbledon in what was just a generally excellent season.

Fritz, though, says that while he is understandably delighted with how the year has gone, he still sees a lot of room for improvement in 2023.

“It’s definitely not, I guess, easy to be in the top 10, to accumulate all the points,” the year-end world number eight said. “There is, I guess, added stress to produce the consistent results that you need to stay in it.

“I absolutely feel like I belong. I think that I’ve proved that I belong in the top 10 and I belong here. I just need to keep working hard.”

Taylor Fritz suffered a foot injury earlier this year that halted any momentum before it could even start. That, though, just adds further context to how strongly he has performed when he has been able to get on the court.

“Fortunately for me I think there’s a lot of positives to take out of this year where I finished,” he explained.

“I finished where I did and I missed pretty much the whole clay-court season, didn’t have any training going into the beginning of the hard-court season. I was dealing with injuries, and I still was able to produce a really solid year.

“I’m just excited to kind of get back to work, keep improving, next year look to cement my spot even more.”

