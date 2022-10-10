Taylor Fritz will become the new world No. eight on Monday following his victory in Japan. Fritz set himself the goal of breaking into the ATP Top 10 at the beginning of the year when he was ranked No. 23.

The American secured his place in the ATP top ten on Saturday after he defeated Canada’s Denis Shapovalov in the semi-finals, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Fritz was guaranteed a spot in the top ten if he came through in the semi’s but had the potential to climb as high as no. eight if he won the tournament.

Adding to the pressure of his clash with Shapovalov was the fact the Canadian had beaten Fritz in four of their five previous meetings.

But following a tense three setter, which could have gone either way after Shapovalov battled hard to take the second set, Fritz was visibly elated at what the victory meant as he excitedly shouted, ‘I’m top 10!’ up to his box.

After the match, Fritz was asked what the achievement meant to him.

‘’It means so much, you know.’’ Fritz said. ‘’Top ten is always one of them goals you have as a kid, growing up, it’s a massive milestone, obviously.

‘’I want more, I want to go even higher but top ten is a huge achievement that you always dream of. I mean, nobody can ever take it away from me, I was a top 10 player.’’

To go on and win the title, Fritz had to overcome fellow American Frances Tiafoe in an all-American showdown, and he managed to do it in straight sets by utilizing his big serve and aggressive hitting.

‘’[It’s] crazy, I don't even think it's set in just how fast the last four or five days have been," Fritz said after the final.

‘’It's so crazy, and I couldn't have written it any better. It's exactly what I needed for the Race [To Turin], for my ranking, to kind of put me in a good position for the end of the year, so it's amazing.’’

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.