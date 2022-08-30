'I feel like an idiot' says Taylor Fritz after first round US Open defeat

Taylor Fritz says he feels upset and 'like an idiot' for thinking he could win the US Open after losing in the first round to fellow American Brandon Holt.

Fritz has enjoyed a successful season so far this year winning the Indian Wells Masters title and reaching the quarter-finals of Wimbledon and the Cincinnati Masters.

The American number one, currently ranked 12th in the world, had confessed that he thought he could go a long way in the US Open this year.

Just before the draw was released Fritz told the New York Times “I’m really over [being] close,” Fritz said.

“I’ve been close to beating [the Big 3] for years. I’ve taken that ‘positive’ [of a good match] away too many times. I can’t be happy about almost winning anymore.

“You’re playing in an era of the three best players of all time playing at the same time,” Fritz said. “It’s just now starting to feel like I can contest those guys or win titles."

But it wasn't to be for Fritz, who is still hoping he can reach the ATP finals later this year as one of the top ten players. His hopes were dashed by fellow American Brandon Holt, who had to win his place at the US Open through the qualifiers.

Holt, son for former US winner Tracy Austin, ranked 303rd in the world, had not won a Tour level match coming into the tournament. But he swept his compatriot away winning 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 and said afterwards it was the 'biggest match I’ve played in so far.”

Meanwhile, Fritz was understandably downcast after the match, saying: ”I’ve been playing really well.

“I had really high hopes. I feel like an idiot for thinking that I could win this thing, win the US Open. I can't go out and play a match like that. It sucks. I feel awful.”

Holt and Fritz, both 24 years old and both from California, first played at the USTA Boys 10s Southern California Sectional in 2008, which Fritz won. And Holt was quick to pay tribute to his opponent as a role model.

“I've known him a long time,” Holt said. “More than anything I think he's been someone I can look up to. He works really hard, has been doing really well, and is not shy to give advice and help me out when I wasn't doing very well.”

Holt will now face Argentine Pedro Cachin in the second round.

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.