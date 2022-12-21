'You want to hear what Rafael Nadal has to say - we’ll have to listen to Stefanos Tsitsipas...'

Dan Evans has taken a clear swipe at Stefanos Tsitsipas and his father Apostolos over the upcoming tennis Netflix series.

Tennis will follow in the footsteps of hit Formula One documentary series Drive to Survive next month with Netlfix.

Break Point will feature Tsitsipas as well as Taylor Fritz, Paola Badosa, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Matteo Berrettini, Ons Jabeur, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Nick Kyrgios, Casper Ruud, Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari, Sloane Stephens, Iga Swiatek, Frances Tiafoe and Ajla Tomljanovic on the 2022 season.

Evans is not involved, and nor does it sound like he wants to be, and he certainly won’t be watching.

“You could have handpicked who they were going to choose,” Evans said ahead of the Battle of the Brits tournament in Glasgow.

“It is so predictable. You want to hear what Rafa [Nadal] has got to say when he had to pull out of Wimbledon. We’ll have to listen to Tsitsipas and a tennis dad.

“There’s always going to be a tennis dad in there, isn’t there? It’s not for me. It’s all acted, you can see it. Come on.”

Felix Auger-Aliassime, on the other hand, is very much looking forward to Breaking Point, and he hopes it helps tennis gain a much greater global audience.

“I think it’s going to make a great show, and I think we gave them some good content,” he said.

“For me the main goal is that it can help tennis. It can help tennis overall. That would be amazing if we could see a rise in the number of fans and attention for our sport by airing this series.”

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.