Thanasi Kokkinakis upsets top seed Andrey Rublev in Adelaide

Thanasi Kokkinakis delivered some first-class entertainment for the home fans at the Adelaide International 2 on Wednesday as he dispatched the top seed Andrey Rublev.

Kokkinakis held his nerve after Rublev fought back to take the second set, eventually defeating the Russian 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in one hour and 57 minutes for one of the biggest wins of his career.

The Aussie wasted no time and secured the first set in just 39 minutes but ended up in a heated back and forth with the chair umpire after receiving a time violation.

Despite a promising display in the second set, Rublev, the inaugural Adelaide International champion in 2020, appeared irritable throughout the match as he struggled with the light conditions and against the Aussie’s huge serve.

‘’It’s a big part of my game,” Kokkinakis said. “If I’m serving well, I feel like I have a chance to beat a lot of guys.

‘’Especially when the new balls came, I tried to take a little bit of pace off my serve and really try and land it, hit the spot. Fortunately, there were a few unreturnables.’’

The only break of serve in the deciding third set belonged to Kokkinakis who broke in the fourth game to set up his win.

Kokkinakis is the defending champion in Adelaide after lifting the trophy last year and is well on his way to securing back-to-back titles at the event.

“I’ve had my best memories on this court,” Kokkinakis added. “Last year was an incredible feeling. It’s something that you dream of as a kid, and to play in front of you guys in this atmosphere, it’s incredible.”

Kokkinakis now faces Miomir Kecmanovic in the quarterfinals on Thursday evening.

