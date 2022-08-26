US Open expectations on Serena Williams should be 'very low,' says Andy Murray

Andy Murray has urged everyone to curb expectations about Serena Williams’ US Open send-off and treat it as a celebration instead.

Serena will hang up her rackets after the tournament after an incredible career that has seen her win 23 Grand Slams.

Such is her legacy, that she is generally expected to do well in any tournament she enters, but Murray believes now is not the time for anyone to pinning their hopes on a fairytale ending.

Asked about what to expect from Serena Williams at the US Open, Andy Murray said: “I don’t think what she achieves at the US Open doesn’t feel like part of the storyline to me.

“She has hardly played in the last few years. Expectations on her run should be very low. The celebrations of her career should be really, really high. she will probably want this week to be about everything she has achieved, having a really nice send-off, more of a celebration rather than being really upset that it is the end.

“Her and Venus have had a massive impact on the sport. They had Oscar-winning movies made about their careers. It is quite rare in all sports, but she is much bigger than tennis, she is a proper global sports superstar. I think she will go down as the greatest female player of all time in my opinion.”

One of the young women trying to follow in Serena Williams’ footprints is Emma Raducanu. She won the US Open last year, becoming the first qualifier to ever win a major.

She is a player than Andy Murray knows exceptionally well, and he believes she will be a threat once again in New York.

“I think she played really well last week,” Murray said of Raducanu’s recent form.

“I watched a couple of her matches [in Cincinnati]. I saw most of the match against Serena and then the one against Jessica Pegula. Even though she lost that one she is playing much better.

“The balls they use over here help a lot, they are a lot lighter, the women’s ball. That allows her to get more on her shots, on her serves, she seems like she enjoyed the conditions last week.

“I’d imagine with it being quick here in New York she will enjoy them. I’d expect her to play well next week.”

