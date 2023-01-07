Venus Williams forced to withdraw from Australian Open

Venus Williams has seen her big comeback come to a screeching halt as she was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open with injury.

The 42-year-old revealed on her YouTube channel last year that she had substantially increased her training output to come back and have one last run on the WTA Tour.

She has made good on that, accepting a wildcard to play the Australian Open and traveling to New Zealand for the ASB Classic in Auckland as a warm-up.

Williams looked great in her opening match there, beating Katie Volynets before losing to China's Zhu Lin in the following round.

Sadly, that defeat appears to have been at least partly down to injury too, and she will now not be able to play in Melbourne.

"Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury sustained at the ASB Classic in New Zealand," the Australian Open confirmed on social media.

Williams was set to player her 22nd Australian Open, where she is a two-time finalist but was never able to win it. She lost to sister Serena in both of those finals, the most recent of which coming in 2017.

Australian Kimberly Birrell has been awarded Williams’ wildcard for the competition.

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.