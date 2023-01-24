Victoria Azarenka downs Jessica Pegula to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka defeated Jessica Pegula to keep her dream for a third Grand Slam title alive.

Pegula was the highest ranked player left in the tournament following the early exit of Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur but struggled to find a rhythm against Azarenka who defeated the third seed 6-4, 6-1.

‘’Well, it hurts to beat her because I always want her to do well, but the same time I know I have to play my best tennis,’’ Azarenka said after the match.

‘’She's been playing amazing, very consistent and I knew from the first point I have to bring it.

‘’We had so many rallies and I wanted to try to stay there, take opportunities because she was going to take everything if I don't try to win myself and I'm very proud that I executed my game plan really well.’’

Azarenka revealed that she had felt under pressure after winning two Grand Slams which had negatively affected her tennis but has come into the new season with a goal to be more open minded and to try new things.

‘’It's so amazing to be in the semi-final of another Grand Slam,’’ she added.

‘'I felt especially last year my tennis wasn't bad, but I wasn't really mentally there to go out there.

‘’I played with a lot of fear, with a lot of anxiety and it really was difficult to be brave and to make the right choices in an important moment when you feel anxious, when you feel hesitant.

‘'I worked a lot on my mindset, challenging myself on things that I wouldn't really do before and try to push myself forward.

‘'Because when you achieved great success, sometimes you become conservative and you're a bit more hesitant to try new things. This off-season I was like I'll just be open-minded trying new things and put my head down and work hard.’’

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina awaits Azarenka in the semi-finals.

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.