‘You guys are such a bad team’, Sabalenka tells coaches after WTA Finals defeat

Aryna Sabalenka joked that she wasn’t going to thank her team after picking up the runners-up trophy at the WTA finals.

Sabalenka lost to Caroline Garcia in straight sets at Fort Worth, a win that will see Garcia jump to fourth in the WTA rankings.

It caps off an incredible run for the French player, who was ranked outside the top 70 in June.

The 29-year-old won 7-6, 6-4 in a clinical performance, after converting the only break point of the match.

“It’s definitely a lot of giant happiness,” Garcia said afterwards. “A crazy final, a lot of intensity on every point. I’m just really proud of the work we did through all the year.

“It was a great match, I really went for it. I’m really happy to win my biggest title."

Meanwhile Sabalenka, who has ended the season with 428 double faults, at least 128 more than any other player on the WTA Tour, took the opportunity to lighten the defeat.

“I’m not going to say thank you to my team because it’s so many double faults, you guys are such a bad team. No, no, no, I’m joking,” Sabalenka said.

“It’s been a challenging year for us. Thank you so much for your support.

“I just dropped my level for a little bit. On the tie-break and the first game of the second set. That’s it.

“I did my best, [but] she played unbelievable tennis.”

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.